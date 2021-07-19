Rainbow Wahine indoor and beach volleyball teams honored for academic excellence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams received academic honors this week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

This year, AVCA honored 1,275 teams which maintained or exceeded a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average during the 2020/21 season.

UH was one of four Big West teams honored with this academic achievement for both indoor and beach volleyball.

The BeachBows held an exceptional 3.51 cumulative grade point average as a team, while the indoor Rainbow Wahine held an impressive 3.48 GPA during this 2020/21 academic year.

The Rainbow Wahine indoor volleyball team is set to make it’s long-awaited return to the court on August 27th against Fairfield at home in the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine beach schedule has not been released at this time.

