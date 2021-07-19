Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine indoor and beach volleyball teams honored for academic excellence

The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams received academic honors...
The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams received academic honors this week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams received academic honors this week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

This year, AVCA honored 1,275 teams which maintained or exceeded a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average during the 2020/21 season.

UH was one of four Big West teams honored with this academic achievement for both indoor and beach volleyball.

The BeachBows held an exceptional 3.51 cumulative grade point average as a team, while the indoor Rainbow Wahine held an impressive 3.48 GPA during this 2020/21 academic year.

The Rainbow Wahine indoor volleyball team is set to make it’s long-awaited return to the court on August 27th against Fairfield at home in the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine beach schedule has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Murder investigation opened after 34-year-old man shot, killed in Wahiawa
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

Linebacker for the 'Bows selected for Chuck Bednarik award watchlist.
‘Bows linebacker Darius Muasau selected to watch list of annual Chuck Bednarik award
With the Tokyo Olympics just days away, a local artist is commemorating Surfing’s Olympic debut.
Hawaii artist to memorialize surfing’s Olympic debut with art exhibition
Kona’s Adams set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in Tokyo Olympics
Kona’s Adams set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in Tokyo Olympics
Kona’s Adams set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in Tokyo Olympics
Kona’s Adams set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in Tokyo Olympics