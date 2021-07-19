Tributes
Mother’s plea to hit-and-run driver: ‘There’s always mercy and forgiveness’

Chalet Vidinha is recovering at Queen's following the hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Chalet Vidinha is recovering at Queen's following the hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother is turning to the public for help in finding a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left her daughter hospitalized.

Louella Vidinha says her 26-year-old daughter Chalet was hit in Kapolei Saturday night along Kaiau Ave. She believes it happened sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Chalet is hospitalized at Queen’s with several broken bones and will need to undergo surgery.

“She suffered several multiple fractures and her head went into the windshield, so there’s glass in her forehead. But it’s a miracle she’s alive, and I just thank God for that,” Louella said.

Information on the crash wasn’t posted on the Honolulu Police Department’s traffic information page, and details on the suspected vehicle were limited. The family suspects it was a smaller vehicle involved in the crash. They said after returning to the scene, they found an Audi emblem on the ground, but they still aren’t certain who is responsible.

To the driver, Louella hopes the person comes forward and takes responsibility.

“I know you want a clear conscience, so come forward and you know, there’s always mercy out there. There’s always mercy and forgiveness,” she said. “Come forward so you have a clear conscience and we can help clean this up and start with the healing.”

Anyone with information on the crash should call Honolulu police.

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
