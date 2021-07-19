Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71

FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, of Kansas, with director Charley Randazzo arrive at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Montecito Award ceremony on Jan. 30, 2015, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kan., who was an original member of the band, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.

His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.

Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and...

Posted by Kansas on Monday, July 19, 2021

The band sold more than 15 million records and notched up seven top 40 hits, including “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”

The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only original remaining members.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Murder investigation opened after 34-year-old man shot, killed in Wahiawa
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses

Latest News

Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Largest fire grows, force evacuation of wildlife station
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home