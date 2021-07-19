Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Murder investigation opened after 34-year-old man shot, killed in Wahiawa
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
The deadly crash happened around 10.40 p.m. Saturday.
Sedan ends upside down in deadly crash that killed 1 on Maui overnight

Latest News

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift
The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an...
Fla. man tries to throw live gator onto roof to ‘teach it a lesson’
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence