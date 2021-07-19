HI-EMA conducting siren testing at Pier 39 in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the city are conducting siren testing in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.

The testing will take place at Pier 39 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the testing period, residents may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals.

Testing will also include short blasts.

The sirens are part of the state’s Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at various locations under this program statewide.

