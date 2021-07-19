Tributes
HI-EMA conducting siren testing at Pier 39 in Downtown Honolulu

Sirens like this one sounded an attack warning siren today in Hawaii for the first time since...
Sirens like this one sounded an attack warning siren today in Hawaii for the first time since the Cold War (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the city are conducting siren testing in Downtown Honolulu on Monday.

The testing will take place at Pier 39 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the testing period, residents may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals.

Testing will also include short blasts.

The sirens are part of the state’s Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. Sirens are being upgraded and new sirens installed at various locations under this program statewide.

