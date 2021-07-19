Hawaii sees 132 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a fifth consecutive day, Hawaii saw a triple-digit increase in new COVID cases Monday ― with 132 new infections reported.

There were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 523.

Of the new infections, there were 88 on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai, nine on Maui. There were also 10 cases reported out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,386.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,169 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.7% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

