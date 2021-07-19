Hawaii artist to memorialize surfing’s Olympic debut with art exhibition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Tokyo Olympics just days away, a local artist is commemorating Surfing’s Olympic debut.

Artist Eduardo Bolioli is set to debut an art installation at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort entitled “Golden Dreams” to honor the United States’ first Olympic surf team.

With the Tokyo Olympics just days away, a local artist is commemorating Surfing’s Olympic debut. (Eduardo Bolioli)

Bolioli created five custom surfboards, colored to match the five Olympic rings with John John Florence, Carissa Moore, Kolohe Andino and Caroline Marks painted on their own boards.

Front and center is legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku, who famously won the US five Olympic medals in swimming.

Boliloi says that Duke’s dream of having surfing in the Olympics is what inspired the artist to create this unique piece.

“The importance of surfing in Hawaii as a culture, it’s much more stronger than anything else and being Duke Kahanamoku’s dream to have surfing in the Olympics,” Bolioli told Hawaii News Now. “That’s the whole backstory or inspiration part of it.”

The exibit runs from July 25th through the end of the year.

A limited edition print of the piece will be up for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to the Duke Kahanamoku foundation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.