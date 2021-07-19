Forecast: Strong trade winds to gust through the week

Breezy to strong trade winds will continue through at least Tuesday. They could get strong enough to top out near wind advisory levels for the windier areas of Maui County and the Big Island Monday afternoon or evening. The trades will remain breezy for much of the week, focusing showers on windward and mauka areas.

We’re still keeping an eye on Hurricane Felicia and Tropical Storm Guillermo, far to the east of the islands. The forecast models show remnant moisture from Felicia passing to the south of the state late this week, while there’s still a high level of uncertainty on whether we’ll get any rainfall from Guillermo or, more likely, what’s left of it, this coming weekend or early next week.

The strong trade winds are keeping a small craft advisory posted for most Hawaiian coastal waters through 6 p.m. Monday. The gusts are also pushing in a choppy swell for east shores that will come close to high surf advisory levels. The current south swell continues to decline, with small surf expected for most north shores.

