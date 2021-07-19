Forecast: Gusty trade winds to hold through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds will strengthen Monday to locally very windy, then weaken slightly to moderate to strong after Wednesday. Showers will be favoring the windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and early morning hours. Rainfall amounts will remain light through most or all of this week.

The current south swell will gradually trend lower tonight through Tuesday. The strong trade winds will result in elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through the first half of the new week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain essentially flat through mid-week.

Hurricane Felicia and Tropical Storm Guillermo are both weakening in the East Pacific and moving towards Hawaii, however neither tropical cyclone is forecast to be a severe weather threat. It’s still too early to know if any impacts, especially rain or surf, will affect Hawaii.

