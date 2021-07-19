Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Gusty trade winds to hold through the week

Forecast: Gusty winds on the way
Forecast: Gusty winds on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds will strengthen Monday to locally very windy, then weaken slightly to moderate to strong after Wednesday. Showers will be favoring the windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and early morning hours. Rainfall amounts will remain light through most or all of this week.

The current south swell will gradually trend lower tonight through Tuesday. The strong trade winds will result in elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through the first half of the new week. Besides some localized wrap of trade wind swell, surf along most north facing shores will remain essentially flat through mid-week.

Hurricane Felicia and Tropical Storm Guillermo are both weakening in the East Pacific and moving towards Hawaii, however neither tropical cyclone is forecast to be a severe weather threat. It’s still too early to know if any impacts, especially rain or surf, will affect Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, July 19, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, July 19, 2021

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Murder investigation opened after 34-year-old man shot, killed in Wahiawa
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

Tropical Storm Guillermo and Hurricane Felicia in the East Pacific
Felicia weakens into a tropical storm, Guillermo becomes a depression in East Pacific
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, July 19, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, July 19, 2021
The breezy trades will focus showers on windward areas.
Strong trade winds for much of the week
The breezy trades will focus showers on windward areas.
Forecast: Strong trade winds to gust through the week