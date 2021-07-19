Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls

Gertie was missing for 5 days
By Jessica Schmidt, Maggy Mcdonel, Natalya Daoud and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:48 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog over the weekend who went missing for five days.

Truck 20 got the call on Sunday after a neighbor heard Gertie crying behind a concrete block wall in her garage.

Gertie’s owners Connie Frick and Lynn Herman describe her as a sweet dog and an excellent escape artist.

“She escaped as Lynn was coming in the front door ... went right into the woods,” Frick told WXIX-TV.

Gertie has gotten loose before and been found in other people’s garages, but when she didn’t return right away, her owners and their loved ones put up posters around town.

Neighbor Vanessa Roland said she was the one who saw the dog through a hole in the attic floorboards. Another neighbor called the fire department.

“We were just excited. We were like, ‘I can’t believe,’ cause we knew it had been a while, so we thought like this is exciting, and hopefully, she’s OK,” said Roland.

Frick said she thinks Gertie fell through the roof of Roland’s garage and found herself trapped in a crevice between two concrete walls.

“We’re just very happy and lucky and very grateful to our neighbors,” she said.

Fire crews used saws and a sledgehammer to break through the concrete blocks and rescue Gertie because they could not lift her out of the narrow enclosure.

After about 10 minutes, crews were able to break the wall and rescue the dog safely, firefighters said.

Roland says that she saw a flyer with the dog’s picture and called the owners.

Gertie’s owners say she was a little tired but fine otherwise.

“It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” Frick said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Murder investigation opened after 34-year-old man shot, killed in Wahiawa
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses

Latest News

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Nanakuli.
HPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Nanakuli
Hawaii restaurant
Oahu eateries can expand capacity if patrons are vaccinated or tested, but those restaurants are hard to find
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia