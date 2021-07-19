HPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Nanakuli

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Nanakuli early Monday.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police on scene said a vehicle was heading westbound on Farrington Highway when it struck a female pedestrian who darted out into traffic near Hakimo Road.

The woman was taken to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center in critical condition but later died, police said.

She was not in a marked crosswalk, authorities added.

It does not appear that alcohol, drugs or speed are factors.

Multiple lanes of Farrington Highway were shut down in both directions, but they have since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

