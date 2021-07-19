Tributes
‘Bows linebacker Darius Muasau selected to watch list of annual Chuck Bednarik award

Linebacker for the 'Bows selected for Chuck Bednarik award watchlist.
Linebacker for the 'Bows selected for Chuck Bednarik award watchlist.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Darius Muasau, star linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors football team, has been selected to the watch list of the Chuck Bednarik award, given to the College Defensive Player of the Year.

The Mililani graduate is well acquainted with awards — winning the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Defensive Player award along with being named to the All-Mountain West first team in 2020.

Chuck Bednarik was the first pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1949 NFL draft, after a career of 2 NFL Super bowl championships and 8 Pro Bowls, Bednarik later joined the College and NFL Hall of Fame.

The last Rainbow Warrior to join the watch list was Jahalani Tavai in 2017.

Moreover, the University of Hawaii has yet to have a player win the Chuck Bednarik award.

The 2021 winner will be announced on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Show on December 9th.

