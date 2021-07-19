Tributes
Authorities investigate Kalihi industrial accident that left 28-year-old man dead

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a fatal industrial accident in Kalihi on Monday morning.

EMS and firefighters responded to 2285 Hoonee Pl. about 10 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they found a 28-year-old employee of Bob’s Equipment trapped under a truck-mounted crane. The employee had been servicing the equipment.

HFD crews were able to remove the patient and started CPR. However, the man could not be revived and he pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

