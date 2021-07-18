Sedan ends upside down in deadly crash that killed 1 on Maui overnight

KAHIKINUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Maui Saturday night.

Maui police said the driver of a 2003 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan was heading west on Pi’ilani Highway in Kahikiui, about 9 miles east of Kula Highway mile marker 22, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went flying off the highway around 10:40 p.m.

A police investigation revealed that he crossed the center line, and crashed off the road and into the shoulder. The car rolled over and came to rest upside down.

Police said the driver, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. They said he was “partially ejected” from the sedan as a result of the crash.

The investigation later found he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information collected by police lead them to believe that alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors.

