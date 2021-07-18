Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine volleyball team gears up for upcoming season as UH releases 2021 schedule

The Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Team
The Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Team(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long 20 months, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team has announced their schedule for the 2021 season.

The ‘Bows will now have a total of 20 in-conference matches since the Big West newly welcomed UC San Diego and CSU Bakersfield into the conference.

On August 27, UH begin their season against Fairfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, this will be the Wahine’s first match played in over 600 days — followed by two home games against Marquette and Texas A&M.

The team, led by head coach Robyn Ah Mow, will head to Orem, Utah on September 2 to play Utah Valley, then stay in the Beehive state for the Utah Classic — UH set to face the University of San Diego and Utah on September 3 and 4, respectively.

On September 10 and 11, the team will return to Oahu to play back-to-back games against USC.

The Wahine then hold their annual Alumni Green and White game on September 17.

Senior day will take place on November 27 against UC Santa Barbara.

The NCAA Tournament will begin on December 2.

UH’s 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and the complete schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
FILE
Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases
Jonathan Furtado
Former Maui coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assault players
Hurricane Felicia as of Saturday 5 a.m.
Felicia maintains strength as a Category 4 hurricane as Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Eastern Pacific

Latest News

Chevan Cordeiro agrees to partnership with Central Pacific Bank.
‘Bows quarterback Chevan Cordeiro becomes first UH student athlete to sign partnership deal
Scotty Scott
Outfielder Scotty Scott announces return to UH after entering NCAA transfer portal
Holiday hoops are the islands are back as ESPN Events announced the bracket for the 2021...
‘Bows basketball draws Vanderbilt in first round of 2021 Diamond Head Classic
Hawaii's John John Florence wins 2012 Billabong Rio Pro
Hawaii’s John John Florence ready to surf for Team USA ahead of Tokyo Olympics