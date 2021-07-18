Rainbow Wahine volleyball team gears up for upcoming season as UH releases 2021 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long 20 months, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team has announced their schedule for the 2021 season.

The ‘Bows will now have a total of 20 in-conference matches since the Big West newly welcomed UC San Diego and CSU Bakersfield into the conference.

On August 27, UH begin their season against Fairfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, this will be the Wahine’s first match played in over 600 days — followed by two home games against Marquette and Texas A&M.

The team, led by head coach Robyn Ah Mow, will head to Orem, Utah on September 2 to play Utah Valley, then stay in the Beehive state for the Utah Classic — UH set to face the University of San Diego and Utah on September 3 and 4, respectively.

On September 10 and 11, the team will return to Oahu to play back-to-back games against USC.

The Wahine then hold their annual Alumni Green and White game on September 17.

Senior day will take place on November 27 against UC Santa Barbara.

The NCAA Tournament will begin on December 2.

UH’s 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

