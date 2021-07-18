Police arrest attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing man in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Friday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man in Wahiawa.
Police said the incident happened last Saturday at around 11:40 p.m. when 28-year-old Andrew Schmitke threatened a man with a knife and damaged his property.
Authorities said this led to a physical confrontation in which the victim sustained a stab wound and bone fracture.
Officials said the 54-year-old victim was admitted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
During a search, police said Schmitke was in possession of drugs.
HPD arrested Schmitke for second-degree attempted murder, promotion of a dangerous drug and terroristic threatening, among other offenses.
He remains in custody, pending investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.