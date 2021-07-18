Police arrest attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing man in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Friday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man in Wahiawa.

Police said the incident happened last Saturday at around 11:40 p.m. when 28-year-old Andrew Schmitke threatened a man with a knife and damaged his property.

Authorities said this led to a physical confrontation in which the victim sustained a stab wound and bone fracture.

Officials said the 54-year-old victim was admitted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

During a search, police said Schmitke was in possession of drugs.

HPD arrested Schmitke for second-degree attempted murder, promotion of a dangerous drug and terroristic threatening, among other offenses.

He remains in custody, pending investigation.

This story may be updated.

