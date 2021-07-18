Tributes
Man, 34, critically injured after being shot in Wahiawa, EMS says

(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Central Oahu Sunday morning.

Officials said the shots were fired around 5:15 a.m. around Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa.

EMS officials said a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are unclear.

This story may be updated.

