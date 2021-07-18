Tributes
Kona’s Adams set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in Tokyo Olympics

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At just 19 years-old, Taeyanna Adams is set to represent the Federated States of Micronesia in The Olympics — It’s a dream come true for the young Swimmer from Kona.

“I really didn’t know what was going on at that point, just start screaming and I like ran around my house and I was like I’m going to Tokyo.” Adams told Hawaii News Now.

In 2019, Adams was considered a serious contender to Make Micronesia’s Olympic swim team, before the COVID-19 pandemic put the games on pause.

During the break the swimmer made the decision to move to the Big Island to swim with Kona Aquatics to increase her training in preparations for the Olympics’ return.

“I’d say this extra year was actually really important for me.” Adams said. “I grew to like swimming more, I had a different perspective on it, and then moving to Kona during this extra year really changed how I trained I think for the better.”

Adams is set to compete in the 100m breaststroke and could make history as the first athlete from the FSM to reach the podium, having already shattered two National records.

Even though Adams moved to Hawaii, the young star says that she keeps Micronesia in her heart.

“Its been amazing, you know the support I’ve gotten from them, just from when I was little because I’ve lived there my whole life and just seeing how they’ve rallied behind me even while i’m in Japan and while i’m not back there, its just constant support and love.” Adams said. “The only way I know how to give back is just to try my hardest and represent the best i can.”

Team FSM is set to enter the Olympic Village on July 19th, with Adams diving in the pool to realize her Olympic dream on July 27th.

