Hawaii County firefighters battle raging brush fire in north Kona

Firefighters are battling a Big Island brush fire in north Kona.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters are battling a brush fire in north Kona that broke out Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials are working to put out the fire by initiating bucket drops.

The brush fire has closed down a portion of the Daniel K Inouye Highway from the 43 mile post to the Route 190 intersection.

Officials advise drivers to use Old Saddle Road as a detour.

Details regarding how many acres have been burned by the blaze is limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

