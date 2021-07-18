Hawaii County firefighters battle raging brush fire in north Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters are battling a brush fire in north Kona that broke out Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials are working to put out the fire by initiating bucket drops.

The brush fire has closed down a portion of the Daniel K Inouye Highway from the 43 mile post to the Route 190 intersection.

Officials advise drivers to use Old Saddle Road as a detour.

Details regarding how many acres have been burned by the blaze is limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

