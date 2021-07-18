Hawaii County firefighters battle raging brush fire in north Kona
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters are battling a brush fire in north Kona that broke out Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials are working to put out the fire by initiating bucket drops.
The brush fire has closed down a portion of the Daniel K Inouye Highway from the 43 mile post to the Route 190 intersection.
Officials advise drivers to use Old Saddle Road as a detour.
Details regarding how many acres have been burned by the blaze is limited at this time.
This story will be updated.
