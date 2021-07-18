Tributes
Forecast: Windy weather for much of the coming week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A trade wind weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into the coming week, with clouds and passing showers for windward and mauka areas. The trades will increase with locally windy conditions by Monday into the next several days.

In surf, the current south swell will hold through Sunday, with surf heights just below the advisory level through Monday. Gusty trade winds will continue to produce rough surf conditions for east-facing shores. Surf along most north-facing shores will remain pretty much flat through early in the week.

In the eastern North Pacific, we’re continuing to track Hurricane Felicia and Tropical Storm Guillermo. Both tropical cyclones are far to the east of the state and are forecast to lose strength and dissipate well before reaching the islands, with no direct weather impact expected.

