Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Scuba diver is dead after being found unresponsive in waters off Maui

A Maui scuba diver was found unresponsive in waters off Makena Landing.
A Maui scuba diver was found unresponsive in waters off Makena Landing.(HawaiiONTV.com)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scuba diver has died after being found unresponsive in waters off of south Maui.

Officials said police responded to the area of Makena Landing at around 2:30 p.m. Friday regarding a missing scuba diver.

Police said while diving the man and and his friend became separated. His friend lost sight of him and returned to shore to report that the man had been missing for about 30 minutes.

Maui fire officials said they later found the missing diver unresponsive about 50 yards offshore.

First responders performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the diver.

Officials said the victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
FILE
Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases
Hurricane Felicia as of Saturday 5 a.m.
Felicia maintains strength as a Category 4 hurricane as Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Eastern Pacific
The grandmother was about to board her flight out of the state on July 5 when she had a heart...
Woman survives heart attack at Honolulu airport after good Samaritans jump into action

Latest News

Residents say the daily traffic backlog can cause delays of up to two hours.
Lanikai residents concerned as tourists, on-going construction clog roadways
Lanikai residents concerned as tourists, on-going construction clog roadways
Lanikai residents concerned as tourists, on-going construction clog roadways
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 124 new cases; 59% of the population is fully vaccinated
Hurricane Felicia as of Saturday 5 a.m.
Felicia maintains strength as a Category 4 hurricane as Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Eastern Pacific