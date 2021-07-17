Scuba diver is dead after being found unresponsive in waters off Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scuba diver has died after being found unresponsive in waters off of south Maui.

Officials said police responded to the area of Makena Landing at around 2:30 p.m. Friday regarding a missing scuba diver.

Police said while diving the man and and his friend became separated. His friend lost sight of him and returned to shore to report that the man had been missing for about 30 minutes.

Maui fire officials said they later found the missing diver unresponsive about 50 yards offshore.

First responders performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the diver.

Officials said the victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

