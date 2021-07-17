Motorcyclist killed in crash near Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash near Honolulu’s airport.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Elliott Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded and the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details on what led up to the crash were not immediately released.

This story will be updated.

