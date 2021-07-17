Tributes
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Honolulu’s airport

A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed Friday afternoon in a crash near the airport.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash near Honolulu’s airport.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Elliott Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded and the man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details on what led up to the crash were not immediately released.

This story will be updated.

