Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NAPILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A so-called monster home is spurring controversy on Maui.

The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules. But critics say the rules need to change.

The two-story structure on the corner of lower Honoapiilani Road and Hui Drive is 7,483 square feet — the developer says it is a single-family home.

“The main part of the structure is about 35 feet high, and it has a swimming pool on the roof which is accessed by an elevator shaft and two enclosed stairwells, and those extend an additional 10 feet up. So, it’s actually 45 feet in height,” said Maui County planning director, Michele McLean.

McLean said because the home is just under 7,500 square feet, it didn’t need a special management area permit, which means community input isn’t needed

“The building height limit in that district is two stories, but it doesn’t give a number of feet,” McLean said. “Those things together led to the approval of this structure without public notice without public review and it’s quite alarming to see it in that prominent location.”

Life-long Napili resident, Junya Nakoa, wants an independent investigation because he does not trust that the structure will be used for just one family.

“It’s a monstrosity. The buggah is one hotel, not one single-family home,” Nakoa said. “Who going check that it’s only one family and not outside tourists coming and short-term rental, vacation rental? Who going check?”

McLean said they are double checking the square footage and working on a bill to amend the zoning to prohibit vacation rental use in the future and to establish a building height limit of 30 feet.

The owner Greg Brown did not return Hawaii News Now’s request for comment.

“Please. Come to the table and speak to us in a peaceful manner and let’s find a solution that serves the greater good,” said Napili resident, Christopher Salem.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

