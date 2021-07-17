HPD investigates death of Halawa inmate who was found unresponsive in cell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said an inmate at Halawa Correction Facility has died after staff found him unresponsive in his cell.

The state Department of Public Safety said a medical call came in at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after the 38-year-old was found unconscious.

Officials said staff administered aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man and said they were able to get a pulse. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where the inmate later died.

Officials said following normal procedure, Honolulu police opened an internal investigation into his death.

This story may be updated.

