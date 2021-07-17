Tributes
Hawaii reports 124 new cases; 59% of the population is fully vaccinated

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 124 new COVID cases on Saturday and no additional fatalities. It’s the third day in a row the state has seen a triple-digit rise in new COVID infections.

On Friday, there were 147 new cases reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 523.

Of the new infections, 81 were on Oahu, 20 on Hawaii Island, 12 on Kauai, and nine on Maui. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,090.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,007 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.1% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

