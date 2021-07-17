Hawaii no longer has the nation’s highest unemployment rate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With tourists flocking to the state in pre-pandemic numbers, Hawaii saw the nation’s largest month-over-month unemployment rate decrease in June, statistics show.
The state’s unemployment rate now stands at 7.7% ― down from 8% in May.
That means Hawaii no longer has the nation’s highest unemployment rate.
Connecticut and New Mexico now hold that distinction, with unemployment rates of 7.9%. New Mexico rounds out the top three at 7.8%.
Hawaii ties for fourth in the nation with California.
But while Hawaii’s unemployment rate is on the decline, it still remains far higher than the national average of 5.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hawaii is still among 12 states with unemployment rates higher than the national average.
