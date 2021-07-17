HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With tourists flocking to the state in pre-pandemic numbers, Hawaii saw the nation’s largest month-over-month unemployment rate decrease in June, statistics show.

The state’s unemployment rate now stands at 7.7% ― down from 8% in May.

That means Hawaii no longer has the nation’s highest unemployment rate.

Connecticut and New Mexico now hold that distinction, with unemployment rates of 7.9%. New Mexico rounds out the top three at 7.8%.

Hawaii ties for fourth in the nation with California.

But while Hawaii’s unemployment rate is on the decline, it still remains far higher than the national average of 5.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hawaii is still among 12 states with unemployment rates higher than the national average.

