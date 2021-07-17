Tributes
Hawaii Island police search for suspect following break-in at post office

Holualoa Post Office
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police is asking for the public’s help in tracking down who broke into Holualoa post office last weekend.

Officials said the break-in happened while the post office was closed.

Police said mail was stolen — which is a federal offense.

Authorities said residents in the area should keep an eye on their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Hawaii County Police at (808) 935-3311.

