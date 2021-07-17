Tributes
Former Maui coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with players

Jonathan Furtado
Jonathan Furtado(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former coach on Maui was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with two former players.

Officials said 40-year-old Jonathan Furtado was charged with 18 counts — but in a deal prosecutors, he pleaded “no contest” Thursday to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the former Seabury Hall girls basketball coach developed intimate relationships with teenagers on a club team.

[Related Coverage: Woman describes years of abuse tied to former Maui coach accused of sex assault]

Furtado apologized in court.

As part of his prison term, Furtado must register as a sex offender and get treatment.

