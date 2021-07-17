Former Maui coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with players

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former coach on Maui was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with two former players.

Officials said 40-year-old Jonathan Furtado was charged with 18 counts — but in a deal prosecutors, he pleaded “no contest” Thursday to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the former Seabury Hall girls basketball coach developed intimate relationships with teenagers on a club team.

Furtado apologized in court.

As part of his prison term, Furtado must register as a sex offender and get treatment.

