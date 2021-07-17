Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:47 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The first resident of the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Summer Games has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo officials say it was not an athlete.

Officials confirmed the case and for confidentiality purposes only a vague description was offered. The person is identified on a list as simply “games-concerned personnel.”

The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.

IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
FILE
Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases
Hurricane Felicia as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into a powerful Category 4 storm in the East Pacific
The grandmother was about to board her flight out of the state on July 5 when she had a heart...
Woman survives heart attack at Honolulu airport after good Samaritans jump into action
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
Jonathan Furtado
Former Maui coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assault players
Residents say the daily traffic backlog can cause delays of up to two hours.
Lanikai residents concerned as tourists, on-going construction clog roadways
Holualoa Post Office
Hawaii Island police search for suspect following break-in at post office
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC