DOH closes Maui restaurant after inspection reveals rodent infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it shut down a Maui restaurant Thursday because of a rodent infestation.

Officials issued a red “closed” placard to Colleen’s on Haiku Road after an inspector found dead and live rodents inside the restaurant.

The Health Department conducted an inspection after receiving a complaint from someone who observed a rodent in the dining area of the eatery.

An inspector said they found seven dead rodents caught in snap and sticky traps in the kitchen and bar areas and three live rodents.

DOH had previously conducted an inspection in July 2020, in which inspectors observed rodent feces. At that time, multiple holes within the walls and installation of a door sweep were discussed with the owner, but no further action was taken.

Officials said the restaurant will remain closed until it passes inspection.

A follow up inspection is scheduled for July 23.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.