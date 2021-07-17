Lanikai residents concerned as tourists, on-going construction clog roadways

LANIKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sewer work and swarms of tourists have created a perfect storm for major traffic jams in Lanikai.

Residents said the gridlock is more than just a hassle.

There are signs warning people that there’s no parking in Lanikai for much of the day on weekdays while the Board of Water Supply works on major water system improvements there.

“We in Lanikai understand that this an upgrade for our water system. We are all in favor of that,” said Tom Cestare, president of the Lanikai Association and a 40-year resident.

“It was suggested, why don’t we try to see if we can limit the number of vehicles that are coming into the area, by signage and such,” he said.

The signs and parking restrictions have done nothing to deter visitors from neighborhood with just one way in and out to visit its popular beaches.

Residents said the backlog can start as early as 8 a.m. and can last well into the afternoon — every day.

“Typically when I’ve left in the last week or so, it take some 30 to 45 minutes just to get to Kailua town,” said Josh Cornell, who works at a real estate home office in Lanikai.

“I live right behind Target and Safeway,” he said. “Google Maps says 12 minutes, but it’s taking three, four, five, six times that, on average, the last few weeks.”

“It took me 25 minutes to go two blocks the other day. So I just turned my client around and we came home and waited for it to clear,” said realtor and Lanikai resident, Alesia Barnes.

Emergency vehicles are also ending up caught in the jam on the narrow roadway. Cestare said that’s also a health and safety hazard.

“God forbid, someone has a mild stroke or a heart attack or something where time is of the essence to get them medical treatment — and they’re stuck in that. There’s nothing you can do,” he said.

City transportation officials said they’ll be meeting again with residents, along with the Board of Water Supply and others, for ideas to relieve the daily congestion.

They’re also trying to get people to hike in, use bikes, or use TheBus — which also has been getting stuck in traffic.

The signs said the parking restrictions will continue through December, but some residents don’t see an end in sight.

“To be honest with you, as everything opens up after COVID, the tourism is only going to increase,” said Cornell. “So I don’t see it getting better before it gets worse.”

