Breezy trade winds for the weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Breezy easterly trade winds are expected through the weekend. There’s an area of clouds upstream of the islands that could increase showers later Saturday into Sunday morning, mainly for windward areas, but otherwise we’re looking at the usual passing windward and mauka showers. Trade winds may increase and become locally windy Monday and Tuesday.

In surf, a south swell is building and will peak near the summertime average, but just below south shore high surf advisory levels. Gusty trade winds are also generating rough surf along east-facing shores. Surf along most north-facing shores will remain mostly flat for the next several days.

Finally, there are now two tropical cyclones in the eastern North Pacific. Hurricane Felicia is a small but powerful Category 4 system, located about 2,035 miles east-southeast of Hilo. It is expected to start losing strength by the end of the weekend, and at this point poses no direct threat to Hawaii. Further east behind Felicia, Tropical Depression Seven-E has formed. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will get the name Guillermo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

