Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui
FILE
Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases
Hurricane Felicia as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into a powerful Category 4 storm in the East Pacific
The grandmother was about to board her flight out of the state on July 5 when she had a heart...
Woman survives heart attack at Honolulu airport after good Samaritans jump into action

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs