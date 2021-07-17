82-year-old dies from injuries following pedestrian crash on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said an 82-year-old woman has died after a vehicle reversed into her while she was walking on the sidewalk.

Maui police said Johanna Manna died a few weeks after a car hit her in Waikapu on the evening of June 28.

Authorities said a 17-year-old was reversing his car onto Moolu Circle from a private driveway when he struck Manna.

As a result of the collision, officials said Manna fell down and sustained injuries to her head.

Officials said she was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition.

MPD said she was later released from the hospital, but eventually died from her injuries.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

This is Maui County’s 8th fatality this year, compared to six at the same time last year.

