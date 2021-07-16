Tributes
Taylor Crabb

Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Taylor Crabb | Team USA
  • Sport: Men’s Beach Volleyball
  • Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Age: 29
  • High School: Punahou (Class of 2010)
Achievements:
  • Crabb has won 8 tournaments on the AVP World Tour
  • Alongside teammate Jake Gibb, Crabb won 1 Gold Medal on the FIVB World Tour
  • 2013 AVCA National Player of the Year while at Long Beach State
Fast facts:
  • This year will be Crabb’s first Olympic Games
  • Crabb has been with teammate Jake Gibb since 2017; Formerly teamed up with his brother Trevor from 2011-2016
  • Won back-to-back state volleyball titles with Punahou (member of the 23-0 undefeated team)
  • Crabb grew up playing youth volleyball with the Outrigger Canoe Club
  • During high school Crabb worked at a local Subway
  • Hobbies? Going to the beach with friends, playing basketball and snowboarding

