Taylor Crabb

2013 AVCA National Player of the Year while at Long Beach State

Alongside teammate Jake Gibb, Crabb won 1 Gold Medal on the FIVB World Tour

Crabb has won 8 tournaments on the AVP World Tour

This year will be Crabb’s first Olympic Games

Crabb has been with teammate Jake Gibb since 2017; Formerly teamed up with his brother Trevor from 2011-2016

Won back-to-back state volleyball titles with Punahou (member of the 23-0 undefeated team)

Crabb grew up playing youth volleyball with the Outrigger Canoe Club

During high school Crabb worked at a local Subway