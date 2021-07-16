Taylor Crabb
Taylor Crabb | Team USA
- Sport: Men’s Beach Volleyball
- Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Age: 29
- High School: Punahou (Class of 2010)
Achievements:
- Crabb has won 8 tournaments on the AVP World Tour
- Alongside teammate Jake Gibb, Crabb won 1 Gold Medal on the FIVB World Tour
- 2013 AVCA National Player of the Year while at Long Beach State
Fast facts:
- This year will be Crabb’s first Olympic Games
- Crabb has been with teammate Jake Gibb since 2017; Formerly teamed up with his brother Trevor from 2011-2016
- Won back-to-back state volleyball titles with Punahou (member of the 23-0 undefeated team)
- Crabb grew up playing youth volleyball with the Outrigger Canoe Club
- During high school Crabb worked at a local Subway
- Hobbies? Going to the beach with friends, playing basketball and snowboarding
