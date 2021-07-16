Outfielder Scotty Scott announces return to UH after entering NCAA transfer portal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scotty Scott, outfielder for the Rainbow Warriors baseball team, announced he will be continuing his collegiate baseball career at the University of Hawaii.

Thursday’s announcement came after Scott declared he would enter the NCAA transfer portal in June.

In his freshman season, Scott was awarded the Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American.

“After awesome discussions with Coach Hill, I’m returning to the University of Hawaii to finish my college baseball career,” said Scott in a Twitter post on Thursday.

On June 18, Rich Hill was named the new head coach of the UH baseball program, becoming one of only three to hold the title.

Coach Hill is coming from the University of San Diego where he spent 23 seasons and led the Toreros to 9 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The bows finished the season with a 24-26 overall record, the 2022 schedule has not been released yet.

