Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Outfielder Scotty Scott announces return to UH after entering NCAA transfer portal

After severe rain forced game one between the two UH’s to be canceled, UH-Manoa would sweep...
After severe rain forced game one between the two UH’s to be canceled, UH-Manoa would sweep sister school Hilo in a three-game series at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scotty Scott, outfielder for the Rainbow Warriors baseball team, announced he will be continuing his collegiate baseball career at the University of Hawaii.

Thursday’s announcement came after Scott declared he would enter the NCAA transfer portal in June.

In his freshman season, Scott was awarded the Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American.

“After awesome discussions with Coach Hill, I’m returning to the University of Hawaii to finish my college baseball career,” said Scott in a Twitter post on Thursday.

On June 18, Rich Hill was named the new head coach of the UH baseball program, becoming one of only three to hold the title.

Coach Hill is coming from the University of San Diego where he spent 23 seasons and led the Toreros to 9 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The bows finished the season with a 24-26 overall record, the 2022 schedule has not been released yet.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
School lunch in Hawaii
All Hawaii public school students will get breakfast, lunch for free in new school year
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into a powerful Category 4 storm in the East Pacific

Latest News

Holiday hoops are the islands are back as ESPN Events announced the bracket for the 2021...
‘Bows basketball draws Vanderbilt in first round of 2021 Diamond Head Classic
Hawaii's John John Florence wins 2012 Billabong Rio Pro
Hawaii’s John John Florence ready to surf for Team USA ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy to host youth baseball camps on Oahu
Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy to host youth baseball camps on Oahu
Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy to host youth baseball camps on Oahu
Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy to host youth baseball camps on Oahu