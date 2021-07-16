Tributes
Open House: A 2 BD home with gorgeous views of Diamond Head and a 4 BD spacious waterfront property

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! It’s time for another edition of Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank.

So if you’re in the market for a new home, now’s your chance to check out these listings...

First up - Enjoy gorgeous views towards Diamond Head and Palolo Valley.   This property features Vaulted ceilings, skylights, and large windows bringing in lots of natural light with 2 massive bedrooms and a flex room with a wet bar and an exterior entrance which can be used as a third master bedroom, office space, living room, or a separate studio. There’s a lanai on each level, 2 car carport, split A/Cs, a gas stove, and 2 separate washer/dryers.

Up next - This waterfront property provides spectacular unobstructed views of Kaneohe Bay and the Koolau Mountain Range. Entertain on your spacious covered ocean front patio and enjoy kayaking, fishing, SUP, or snorkeling off your permitted pier year-round. The main house is a spacious 4Bed/1.5Bath with 2 living room spaces.  Newer Vinyl windows throughout the house bring in generous natural lighting and cool trade winds. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel range & granite kitchen counters. There are also breathtaking views from the 2nd story, 1Bed/1Bath studio with kitchenette, full bath, and private oceanfront deck. Come visit us at Open house this Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home - or are interested in refinancing your current one - get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

