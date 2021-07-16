Tributes
Honolulu rail authority opens applications to fill board member vacancy

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said it is seeking applicants to fill a board vacancy after its board chairman abruptly resigned from his position.

HART said those interested must apply by July 30 at 4:30 p.m.

To be considered, applicants must be registered voters in the City and County of Honolulu.

HART Board members are responsible for establishing policies pertaining to the development of the rail transit system.

The ninth voting-member of the board will serve as a part-time volunteer and have a policy-making role. The term will expire on June 30, 2023.

Those interested must submit applications, along with a cover letter and resume to hartboard@honolulu.gov.

For more information on the position and application process, email the HART Board by clicking here.

