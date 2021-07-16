Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 147 new COVID cases on Friday and one additional fatality. It’s the second day in a row the state has seen a triple-digit rise in new COVID infections.

On Thursday, there were 166 new cases reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 523.

Health Department officials have said the new infections are primarily among unvaccinated people: Adults who traveled to the mainland and children in households with unvaccinated adults.

Of the new infections, 93 were on Oahu, 27 on Hawaii Island, nine on Kauai, seven on Maui, and one on Molokai. There were also 10 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 38,966.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 938 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58.9% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.