Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees another triple-digit rise in COVID infections with 147 new cases

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 147 new COVID cases on Friday and one additional fatality. It’s the second day in a row the state has seen a triple-digit rise in new COVID infections.

On Thursday, there were 166 new cases reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 523.

Health Department officials have said the new infections are primarily among unvaccinated people: Adults who traveled to the mainland and children in households with unvaccinated adults.

Of the new infections, 93 were on Oahu, 27 on Hawaii Island, nine on Kauai, seven on Maui, and one on Molokai. There were also 10 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 38,966.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 938 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 58.9% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
School lunch in Hawaii
All Hawaii public school students will get breakfast, lunch for free in new school year
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into a powerful Category 4 storm in the East Pacific

Latest News

Honolulu Zoo
Honolulu Zoo to offer free admission to those who get vaccinated at their pop-up clinic
FILE
‘Tsunami’ of evictions feared when Hawaii’s moratorium is lifted next month
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
With school starting in a few weeks, education leaders are still finalizing COVID protocols
With school starting in a few weeks, education leaders are still finalizing COVID protocols