Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island murder suspect pleaded not guilty Thursday to fatally shooting his neighbor in April.

Police said 32-year-old Daris Pacheco allegedly shot and killed Jay Freeman at his home in Mountain View.

Authorities said Pacheco was arrested at a home near Nau Nani Road after Puna patrol officers found the 59-year-old victim dead in the yard of his home.

According to an autopsy, Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials said a mental evaluation for Pacheco was delayed on Wednesday.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.

Pacheco is due back in court on September 17.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.