Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor pleads not guilty

Daris Paul Pacheco, mug shot
Daris Paul Pacheco, mug shot(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island murder suspect pleaded not guilty Thursday to fatally shooting his neighbor in April.

Police said 32-year-old Daris Pacheco allegedly shot and killed Jay Freeman at his home in Mountain View.

Authorities said Pacheco was arrested at a home near Nau Nani Road after Puna patrol officers found the 59-year-old victim dead in the yard of his home.

According to an autopsy, Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials said a mental evaluation for Pacheco was delayed on Wednesday.

His bail is set at $1.5 million.

Pacheco is due back in court on September 17.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 2 storm in East Pacific
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island

Latest News

FILE
Advocates worry that Hawaii could see avalanche of evictions when moratorium is lifted next month
Advocates worry Hawaii could see avalanche of evictions when moratorium is lifted next month
Advocates worry Hawaii could see avalanche of evictions when moratorium is lifted next month
University of Hawaii at Manoa
UH says it will ‘not enforce’ COVID vaccine mandate for students to attend class this fall
Maruo Sykap
Brother of teen fatally shot by police arrested after 2 months on the run