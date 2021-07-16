Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.

Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
School lunch in Hawaii
All Hawaii public school students will get breakfast, lunch for free in new school year
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
The Maunawili Falls hiking trail is closing for two years for a repair project.
Overrun by hikers, a popular Windward Oahu trail is closed for the next 2 years

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA
Recent spike
Dr. Sarah Kemble says "vast majority" of recent cases are unvaccinated adults and children