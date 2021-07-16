Fire engulfs 2 homes on Kauai, displacing 6 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a blaze that affected two homes in a Kauai neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened near Koolau Road in Moloaa.

Flames and back smoke could be seen emanating as the blaze tore through the two homes.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting six people who were displaced by the fire.

Kauai County said firefighters, Rescue 3, Air 1 and the Department of Public Works responded to the blaze.

As of 6 p.m., fire officials said they were able to extinguish the blaze and have since cleared the scene.

Both structures appear to be a total loss.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

