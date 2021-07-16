Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fire engulfs 2 homes on Kauai, displacing 6 people

The fire tore through two homes in Moloaa.
The fire tore through two homes in Moloaa.(@cashgotwings)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a blaze that affected two homes in a Kauai neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened near Koolau Road in Moloaa.

Flames and back smoke could be seen emanating as the blaze tore through the two homes.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting six people who were displaced by the fire.

Kauai County said firefighters, Rescue 3, Air 1 and the Department of Public Works responded to the blaze.

As of 6 p.m., fire officials said they were able to extinguish the blaze and have since cleared the scene.

Both structures appear to be a total loss.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
Hurricane Felicia
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 3 storm in East Pacific
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign

Latest News

An astrophysicist claims Oumuamua, a space object, has been dropping alien sensors to Earth.
Comet or alien device? Astronomers weigh in on space object with Hawaiian name
Families, including in Hawaii, started seeing the first advance payments Thursday.
Advocates: Positive impact of expanded child tax credit will be felt beyond parents’ wallets
Following a string of social media posts documenting tourists behaving badly, there’s a push to...
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education