FAA grounds air cargo company whose Boeing 737 was ditched in waters off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The air cargo company whose Boeing 737 crashed into waters off West Oahu earlier this month has been grounded by the FAA.

Rhoades Aviation, which operates TransAir, has been barred from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.

FAA officials said the decision to ground the carrier is separate from the investigation into the July 2 ditching of the Boeing 737.

Both pilots onboard the cargo plane were rescued by the Coast Guard following the crash.

The FAA said they began investigating Rhoades Aviation’s safety practices last fall.

The company was told about two weeks before the crash that the FAA planned to revoke its authority to do maintenance inspections.

HNN has reached out to Rhoades Aviation for comment.

