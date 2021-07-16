Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

FAA grounds air cargo company whose Boeing 737 was ditched in waters off Oahu

The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu is resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu is resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.(NTSB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The air cargo company whose Boeing 737 crashed into waters off West Oahu earlier this month has been grounded by the FAA.

Rhoades Aviation, which operates TransAir, has been barred from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.

FAA officials said the decision to ground the carrier is separate from the investigation into the July 2 ditching of the Boeing 737.

Both pilots onboard the cargo plane were rescued by the Coast Guard following the crash.

The FAA said they began investigating Rhoades Aviation’s safety practices last fall.

The company was told about two weeks before the crash that the FAA planned to revoke its authority to do maintenance inspections.

HNN has reached out to Rhoades Aviation for comment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
School lunch in Hawaii
All Hawaii public school students will get breakfast, lunch for free in new school year
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Friday.
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into a powerful Category 4 storm in the East Pacific

Latest News

Gray Station image
First lady Jill Biden to stop in Hawaii after attending Tokyo Olympics
A woman runs away after she got too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Watch ‘This is Now’: State urges residents to report incidents of ‘wildlife harassment’
Hawaii Island's median home sale price for June was $472,500, up 26%.
HPR: Homebuyers fleeing high prices are heading down the island chain
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (July 16, 2021)