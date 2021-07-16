Tributes
BWS to resume water shut-offs for customers who do not pay bills by end of July

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply announced Thursday that it will resume water shut-offs for customers who do not pay their bills by the end of July.

BWS had previously suspended water shut-offs amid financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

Officials said in order to avoid losing access to water, customers must make a payment or establish a payment arrangement for water and sewer bills before July 31.

BWS reminded customers that they are responsible for all outstanding water and sewer balances on their account.

Officials said customers can pay online, by phone, through mail or in-person at their office.

For more information on payment options, click here.

