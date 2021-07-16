Tributes
Brother of teen fatally shot by police arrested after 2 months on the run

Maruo Sykap
Maruo Sykap(Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two months on the run, the brother of the teen fatally shot by police was arrested Thursday following multiple outstanding grand jury warrants.

The state sheriff’s fugitive unit said they convinced Maruo Sykap to turn himself in to their Keawe Street booking and receiving station.

Sheriffs said they arrested the 21-year-old for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and other offenses.

A judge ordered that Sykap be held without bail pending trial in relation to an incident on April 22, in which Sykap allegedly used a dangerous instrument to rob a man of his valuables at Old Stadium Park.

Officials said Sykap was also indicted and charged with assault for another incident a couple days later for allegedly assaulting a woman with a dangerous instrument in the McCully area.

Sheriffs said Sykap is being held at OCCC.

