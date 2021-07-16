‘Bows quarterback Chevan Cordeiro becomes first UH student athlete to sign partnership deal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central Pacific Bank announced a new endorsement deal with the Rainbow Warriors quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

NCAA put into effect their new NIL rule on July 1, allowing college athletes to make a profit on their Name, Image, and Likeness.

The former Crusader is the first college athlete from the University of Hawaii to enter an endorsement partnership with a local company since the NCAA announced the new rule.

“I’m thankful to Central Pacific Bank for giving me this opportunity,” said Cordeiro. “I look forward to learning more about how to balance the demands of being a student-athlete and what it takes to be successful in business.”

🏈 We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, our very own hometown student athlete star, as our newest CPB ambassador! There are some cool things in the works, so stick around!#CPBxChevan #WhereChevanLikesBanking

Member FDIC pic.twitter.com/atH9OPBm6J — Central Pacific Bank (@CPBHawaii) July 15, 2021

“There is a community aspect in this in terms of investing into the community and our local athletes,” said Brandt Farias, senior vice president and marketing director. “We are starting with Chevan but we would entertain and look at other athletes who could serve as spokespeople for Central Pacific Bank.”

Official terms of the deal have not been released yet.

Cordeiro becomes the second Saint Louis quarterback to partner with Central Pacific Bank, as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has teamed up with CPB in the past.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.