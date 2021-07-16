Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Advocates: Positive impact of expanded child tax credit will be felt beyond parents’ wallets

Parents can expect to see monthly payments until the end of the year.
Parents can expect to see monthly payments until the end of the year.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Hawaii parents are now seeing new money in their bank accounts thanks to an expanded child tax credit passed in the American Rescue Plan last year.

Kihei resident, Elizabeth Salahub, heard about it for the first time Thursday morning and said it was a welcomed surprise.

“I’m checking my mail. I was hoping that the tax credit for our child came in but not yet, hopefully soon,” Salahub said.

Starting Thursday, parents can expect to see monthly payments until the end of the year — $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 17.

“I think it’s a terrific idea, especially with all the COVID that’s gone on and all that. A lot of the families are struggling with money and all that, so I think it will be very helpful for the parents to help their child,” said Wailuku resident, George Gomes.

Families making less than $150,000 or single parents making less than $75,000 a year will be eligible for the full amount. The payment is reduced for higher income families.

The White House said about 39 million families are eligible.

The executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Paul Tonnessen, said more than a quarter of the children in Maui County are living in poverty.

He said the money will change lives.

“Especially with COVID, when we had a lot of unemployed or underemployed parents, the stress levels in the homes went up,” Tonnessen said.

“It’ll reduce child abuse because when people get stressed out, they act sometimes in unhealthy ways and a lot of it is because of economic hardship on them.”

Without another act from Congress, the payments will cease at the end of the year.

For more information on the child tax credit, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
Hurricane Felicia
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 3 storm in East Pacific
Vaccine Image / Generic
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID cases, in highest single-day increase since January
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign

Latest News

FILE
Social media posts with tourists behaving badly prompt new calls for visitor education
Gray Station image
First lady Jill Biden to stop in Hawaii after attending Tokyo Olympics
Daris Pacheco
Hawaii Island man accused of fatally shooting neighbor pleads not guilty
FILE
‘Tsunami’ of evictions feared when Hawaii’s moratorium is lifted next month