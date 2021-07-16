Advocates: Positive impact of expanded child tax credit will be felt beyond parents’ wallets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many Hawaii parents are now seeing new money in their bank accounts thanks to an expanded child tax credit passed in the American Rescue Plan last year.

Kihei resident, Elizabeth Salahub, heard about it for the first time Thursday morning and said it was a welcomed surprise.

“I’m checking my mail. I was hoping that the tax credit for our child came in but not yet, hopefully soon,” Salahub said.

Starting Thursday, parents can expect to see monthly payments until the end of the year — $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child ages 6 to 17.

“I think it’s a terrific idea, especially with all the COVID that’s gone on and all that. A lot of the families are struggling with money and all that, so I think it will be very helpful for the parents to help their child,” said Wailuku resident, George Gomes.

Families making less than $150,000 or single parents making less than $75,000 a year will be eligible for the full amount. The payment is reduced for higher income families.

The White House said about 39 million families are eligible.

The executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Paul Tonnessen, said more than a quarter of the children in Maui County are living in poverty.

He said the money will change lives.

“Especially with COVID, when we had a lot of unemployed or underemployed parents, the stress levels in the homes went up,” Tonnessen said.

“It’ll reduce child abuse because when people get stressed out, they act sometimes in unhealthy ways and a lot of it is because of economic hardship on them.”

Without another act from Congress, the payments will cease at the end of the year.

