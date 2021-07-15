Tatiana Weston-Webb

Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)

Current World No. 4 in the 2021 World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour rankings

2016 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing champion

Weston-Webb’s mother, Tanira, is a former professional bodyboarder.

Her family moved to Kauai from Brazil so Weston-Webb could have dual citizenship.

She’s been surfing since she was 8 years old after learning from her brother, Troy, at Hanalei Bay.

Weston-Webb played Bethany Hamilton as an 11-year-old stunt double in the movie “Soul Surfer.”