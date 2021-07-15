Tributes
Tatiana Weston-Webb

By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tatiana Weston-Webb | Team Brazil
  • Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
  • Hometown: Kauai, Hawaii
  • Age: 25
  • High School: Kapaa
Achievements:
  • 2021 Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro champion
  • 2016 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing champion
  • Current World No. 4 in the 2021 World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour rankings
Fast facts:
  • Weston-Webb’s mother, Tanira, is a former professional bodyboarder.
  • Her family moved to Kauai from Brazil so Weston-Webb could have dual citizenship.
  • She’s been surfing since she was 8 years old after learning from her brother, Troy, at Hanalei Bay.
  • Weston-Webb played Bethany Hamilton as an 11-year-old stunt double in the movie “Soul Surfer.”
  • Her favorite surf spot? “Any uncrowded barreling left.”

