Tatiana Weston-Webb
Tatiana Weston-Webb | Team Brazil
- Sport: Women’s Surfing (Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo)
- Hometown: Kauai, Hawaii
- Age: 25
- High School: Kapaa
Achievements:
- 2021 Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro champion
- 2016 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing champion
- Current World No. 4 in the 2021 World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour rankings
Fast facts:
- Weston-Webb’s mother, Tanira, is a former professional bodyboarder.
- Her family moved to Kauai from Brazil so Weston-Webb could have dual citizenship.
- She’s been surfing since she was 8 years old after learning from her brother, Troy, at Hanalei Bay.
- Weston-Webb played Bethany Hamilton as an 11-year-old stunt double in the movie “Soul Surfer.”
- Her favorite surf spot? “Any uncrowded barreling left.”
