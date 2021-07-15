Taeyanna Adams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Taeyanna Adams | Team FSM (Federation States of Micronesia)
- Sport: Swimming - Women’s 100m Breaststroke
- Lives In: Kona, Hawaii
- Age: 19
Achievements:
- Holds the Micronesian Swimming Federation 100m Breastroke record (1:26.13 - 2019)
- Holds the Micronesian Swimming Federation 100m Freestyle record (1:08.41 - 2018)
Fast facts:
- This year will be Adams’ first Olympic Games, and could become Team FSM’s first ever medalist at the Olympics.
- Adams will be carrying the flag for Team FSM at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
- Adams moved to the Big Island in 2020 to train with Kona Aquatics and head coach Dave Gibson.
- Adams does cross-fit training when she is not in the pool.
- Hobbies? Hiking to waterfalls and going to the beach.
