Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Taeyanna Adams

Taeyanna Adams
Taeyanna Adams(Hawaii News Now)
By Colt Almodova and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Taeyanna Adams | Team FSM (Federation States of Micronesia)
  • Sport: Swimming - Women’s 100m Breaststroke
  • Lives In: Kona, Hawaii
  • Age: 19
Achievements:
  • Holds the Micronesian Swimming Federation 100m Breastroke record (1:26.13 - 2019)
  • Holds the Micronesian Swimming Federation 100m Freestyle record (1:08.41 - 2018)
Fast facts:
  • This year will be Adams’ first Olympic Games, and could become Team FSM’s first ever medalist at the Olympics.
  • Adams will be carrying the flag for Team FSM at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
  • Adams moved to the Big Island in 2020 to train with Kona Aquatics and head coach Dave Gibson.
  • Adams does cross-fit training when she is not in the pool.
  • Hobbies? Hiking to waterfalls and going to the beach.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
A woman runs away after she gets too close to a Hawaiian monk seal.
Investigations launched as videos circulate of people disturbing Hawaiian monk seals
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
15 more lucky winners announced in state’s HiGotVaccinated campaign
A brush fire has burned about 200 acres in Waimea.
Firefighters work to contain wind-whipped brush fire that burned 200 acres on Hawaii Island
Hurricane Felicia at 5 a.m. Thursday
Hurricane Felicia intensifies into Category 2 storm in East Pacific

Latest News

Sakura Kokumai
Sakura Kokumai
Martin Iosefo
Martin Iosefo
Jesse Smith
Jesse Smith
Hugh Hogland
Hugh Hogland