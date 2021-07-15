State launches online portal for consumers to file complaints about Hawaii businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new and more convenient way for Hawaii consumers to submit complaints against businesses.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Regulated Industries Complaints Office has launched an online portal ― eliminating the need to print, fill out and mail a paper form.

“Our office continues to strive to improve services for consumers likely dealing with a stressful situation when reaching out to us,” said Esther Brown, RICO’s complaints and enforcement officer.

“We hope they find the portal convenient and easy to use, and that electronic filing will be the norm going forward as more learn of the available option.”

To go to the online portal, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.